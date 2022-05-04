The ABBY Awards appoints three more international jury chairs

The ABBY Awards Governing Council has appointed three more international jury chairs, Mariota Essery, Jessica Appellaniz, and Valerie Madon, to the panel.

Mariota Essery, executive creative director, Doordash, has worked on a multitude of global campaigns including Philips, Adidas Football World Cup, North Face, Google and Gatorade. Meanwhile, Jessica Appellaniz, chief creative officer, Ogilvy Latin America, is one of the very few women in a creative leading role across Latin America. She has been a member of the Ogilvy Worldwide Creative Council. While, Valerie Madon, chief creative officer, Asia, VMLY&R has experience in brand building and integrated creative solutions for major brands such as Hewlett-Packard, Procter & Gamble, Singapore Airlines, HSBC, Burger King, VISA. Madon has made her mark at Cannes, One Show, London International.

The Advertising Club was incorporated in 1954. It has over 1,700 members drawn from media organisations, marketing companies, advertising agencies and allied professional bodies. The Advertising Club’s charter is to help raise the professional standards of the Indian Advertising Industry. The Club attempts to do this through awards, seminars, training workshops and meetings. Some of the major awards of Advertising Club include: Creative and Media ABBY at Goafest, EMVIEs, EFFIEs, MARQUEES and Young Achievers Awards besides having other popular programmes such as D-CODE – digital review, ad review, media review, M.Ad.Quiz, on its annual coaster.

Read Also: Tanishq and Talented roll out a new campaign inspiring moms to return to work

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook