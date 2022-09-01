Thailand tightens Crypto advertising rules after market rout

Thailand tightened rules on advertising by crypto companies, joining countries like Singapore in seeking to protect retail investors in the wake of a $2 trillion selloff in digital asset markets.

Ads for virtual tokens must include clear and visible warnings about the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies, the nation’s Securities & Exchange Commission said in emailed statement on Thursday.

Authorities had already telegraphed their intent to put in place more protections for small investors. The new advertising rules take effect after Zipmex (Thailand), a locally licensed cryptocurrency exchange, and its regional parent last month halted some withdrawals. The parent, Zipmex Pte, was granted three months of protection from creditors by a Singapore court on Aug. 15.

The SEC tightened rules after discovering that some ads contained no warnings about cryptocurrency risks, while other promotions featured only positive information, according to the statement.

Details of the tighter crypto advertising regulations include:

Advertisements must not feature false, misleading or exaggerated claims

Warnings of risks must be clear and easy to notice

The ads must feature balanced views, mentioning both positive and negative factors

Crypto firms must limit advertising to official channels like their websites

