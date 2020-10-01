  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tetsuyasu Kawamoto appointed as managing director of Panasonic Life Solutions India

October 1, 2020 1:00 PM

Kawamoto will be responsible for driving synergies and growth of all businesses under the Life Solutions umbrella

Kawamoto has been associated with the Panasonic Group and in the ECM Business since 1991

Panasonic Life Solutions India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation, has announced the appointment of Tetsuyasu Kawamoto as the company’s managing director. The role was previously held by Vivek Sharma, who superannuated on 30th September 2020. In his new role, Kawamoto will be responsible for driving synergies and growth of all businesses under the Life Solutions umbrella comprising the Power Group, which includes wiring devices, switchgears wires, cables and tapes and conduits; lighting, solar, housing, power tools and indoor air quality.

With decades of experience across industries, Kawamoto has been associated with the Panasonic Group and in the ECM Business since 1991. He has held the Power Business Unit head position at PLSIND during his first stint in India. In his second stint, as joint managing director for manufacturing, he has spent close to three years at PLSIND guiding the organisation towards world-class manufacturing and technological capabilities. He has also played a very vital role in scaling up the capabilities by committing PLSIND’s investment in setting up a new manufacturing facility at Sri City in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

As I move into my new role, I look forward to developing synergies between the various business verticals at Panasonic Life Solutions, while we grow and build our position as the unparalleled leaders in this Electric Construction Material (ECM) space, Tetsuyasu Kawamoto, managing director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said. “As a part of the new role, one of my key focus areas will be in lines with our company’s global vision, to make human life simpler, safer and comfortable, by enhancing the consumer experience for both our brands: Anchor and Panasonic, in the ECM space,” he added further on his new role.

