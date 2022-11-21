Tesco Bengaluru names Sanjay Dora as the chief operating officer of Tesco Business Services and Country Operations Lead

Tesco Bengaluru has appointed Sanjay Dora as the chief operating officer (COO) of Tesco Business Services and Country Operations Lead of Tesco Bengaluru. According to the company, his role will have Sanjay responsible for the management of operations, compliance, governance, and providing country leadership to Tesco Bengaluru. Moreover, the company said that he will be a part of the TBS Leadership Team and a board member of Tesco Bengaluru Private Limited.

Dora brings vast consumer knowledge from various roles he has taken up across domains, Sumit Mitra, CEO, Tesco Business Services & Tesco Bengaluru, said. “ As Tesco Business Services continues to drive value creation at the heart of the Tesco Group, Sanjay’s expertise and leadership will help power our next 3-year strategy,” he added.

Prior to his current position, Dora was the India country operations executive at Telstra, where he helped build from scratch a world-class technology and operations capability delivering sustained long-term customer and transformational value. Following, he worked with ANZ as the chief operating officer for their group service centres in India, the Philippines, and China. Additionally, his current position is part of a second stint with Tesco Bengaluru where he was associated as director of Tesco Business Services from 2011-2015.

