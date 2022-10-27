Terry Smagh appointed as the senior vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific and Japan of Infor

Industry cloud company Infor has announced the appointment of Terry Smagh as the senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). As per the company, Smagh will be responsible for growing its business and driving customer success across key markets in the region, including Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Korea.

Businesses today have moved past the point of merely navigating economic recovery and uncertainty, Smagh said. “Instead, they are doubling down and investing aggressively in building the competencies, technologies and skillsets that will truly position them to thrive in a new era of business, and fast. Cloud will continue to play a crucial role in that,” he added.

Smagh is a seasoned expert in the Asia Pacific enterprise software market and comes armed with over 20 years of international experience in driving exponential revenue and market growth, Wolfgang Kobek, executive vice president and general manager, international business, Infor, stated. “As Asia’s businesses seek to scale their investments in technology, they are looking for software that will help drive greater agility, efficiencies, resilience, and innovation across their operations, at speed and scale. I am confident that he will lead our team and customers into the next stage of growth, and further strengthen Infor’s roots in the APJ region,” he highlighted.

