Terribly Tiny Tales partners with HQ to launch second edition of #CarveYourNiche campaign

Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) has collaborated with Navneet Education’s office stationery brand ‘HQ’ for its latest #CarveYourNiche campaign. Through the campaign, the company aims to promote its newly launched collection of premium journals and notebooks.

TTT’s community of writers, readers and creators are a perfect fit for Navneet HQ’s beautiful journals and diaries, Anuj Gosalia, founder and CEO, TTT, said. “Our audience has an enduring connection with the brand, and with HQ, it speaks to them in a modern and relevant way. Our community looks forward to these stories. We have pushed on formats and the depth of stories in our second partnership,” he added.

For the second edition of the aforementioned campaign, TTT captures relevant, personal and relatable moments, instances and epiphanies faced by everyday people in their daily lives through formats such as animated reels, long-form text, chat fiction, live-action short video, among others thereby striking a chord with their audience.

This campaign will hopefully inspire everyone to take a pause and pen down their thoughts while unleashing their creativity, Abhijit Sanyal, chief strategy officer, Navneet Education, stated. “There are not many brands offering products specifically for this niche space, and at Navneet Education, we believe in creating products that someone would appreciate,” he highlighted.

