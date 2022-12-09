Tennis Australia renews Sony Sports’ exclusive broadcast rights for Australian Open 2023

Tennis Australia has announced that the exclusive broadcast rights partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India will be extended for the Australian Open from 2023. According to the company, the renewal means that the broadcaster will hold exclusive TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Moreover, the Grand Slam will continue to be televised on SPN’s sports channels as well as live-streamed on its on-demand over-the-top (OTT) platform SonyLIV.

The Australian Open has consistently been the most-watched tennis Grand Slam in India over the past few years, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer – distribution and International business and head – sports cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, said. “We hope to repeat this success as well as continue to build the steadily growing tennis fanbase in India. With this broadcast rights renewal, we will become the home for major Grand Slams in India including Roland Garros and the US Open,” he added.

As per the company, Sony Sports Network has been the official broadcaster of the tournament in India for nine years. It claims that the first Grand Slam of the year will see Novak Djokovic attempt to win his tenth Australian Open title against the likes of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz. For the women’s title, Iga Swiatek leads the race along with Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur.

“India has long been a key market for us and over the years the tournament has seen steady growth in viewership there,” Craig Tiley, CEO, Tennis Australia, highlighted.

