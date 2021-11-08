TenderCuts launches its maiden campaign

The multi-film campaign banks on humour to communicate the key features of the brand's offering

TenderCuts, the fresh meat and seafood start-up backed by Paragon Partners and NABventures, has recently released a multi-film campaign. The campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore focuses on the functional aspects and aims to build awareness for the brand.

“Understanding how Indian consumers gauge freshness as one of the important factors in choosing their meats and seafood has driven our offerings and our process. And that has been our success. The team at Lowe Lintas has firmly positioned our brand in the space and this campaign aims to build consideration in the minds of our target audience,” Nishanth Chandran, founder and CEO, TenderCuts said.

“The campaign is rooted in research. It is a beautiful, light-hearted and memorable take on our USPs of ‘freshly cut after your order is received’ and, ‘cut the way you love it’. These are very important for our customers. You will love it and remember it,” Aruna Jathar, chief marketing officer, TenderCuts, added on the campaign.

The multi-film campaign banks on humour to communicate the key features of the brand’s offering. The campaign films end with a clear call to action that aims to generate walk-ins for their offline stores and grow online orders from the TenderCuts app, the company said in an official statement.

“When we first heard about the unique services of TenderCuts, we immediately knew it would make for some interesting and fun advertising. Being a brand that’s all about customer delight the task was to create something that was close to the heart. ‘Cut the way you love it’ sums that up nicely. And the films are all about celebrating the love for TenderCuts, whether it is the fact that they are an omnichannel or that they have the freshest locally sourced meat. Or even the fact that they have such a wide variety of cuts,” Puneet Kapoor, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, stated.

