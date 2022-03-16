TenderCuts launches a multi-film campaign

The multi-film campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore

TenderCuts has launched its new ‘good meat. genuine meat. always.’ proposition in a multi-film campaign. The campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, focuses on creating brand awareness and consideration to drive trials by consumers. The ad films are live across TV, digital, print and OOH in multiple markets.

The ads feature actor Prakash Raj promoting the brand. The campaign consists of three films highlighting different messages by the brand – the first one showcases quality meat products, the second one features the ready-to-cook range by TenderCuts with pre-marinated meat, and the third film focuses on the fact that all products are cut only after an order is placed.

“Through the campaign, we want our customers to become aware of the brand promise. At TenderCuts we believe in doing things that are right for the customer. We highlight this fact through our new campaign which is spun around the promise of ‘good meat, genuine meat, always’,” Aruna Jathar, chief marketing officer, TenderCuts said.

Consumers today are increasingly wary of the quality of products available in the market – especially meats and seafood, the company said. “Most people still prefer to physically purchase the products to ensure that they are not compromising on the quality. Lowe Lintas has used this insight to showcase the various elements of TenderCuts communicating that the brand offerings are best in quality,” it added further.

“TenderCuts is all about honesty. Be it their prices, their quality or even their practices. Most of the time this is experienced first-hand by those who visit their stores. We wanted to achieve the same emotion. By roping in a celebrity like Prakash Raj, we let him experience this honesty first-hand. Hence the idea of a shoot within a shoot,” Sonali Khanna, executive director and branch head, Lowe Lintas stated.

