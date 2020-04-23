Television sees 7% rise in ad volumes in week 15 on the back of mythological shows: BARC-Nielsen report

According to the report, the top ten advertisers inventory has grown by 18% and the next 40 grew by 10% in week 15 over the previous week.

The overall free commercial time (FCT) witnesses a 7% growth on television during April 11 – 17, 2020 (week 15) when compared to April 4 – 10, 2020 (week 14) as per the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (Urban+Rural) in collaboration with Nielsen. Titled, ‘The Crisis Consumption – Impact Of COVID -19 On TV And Smartphone Behaviour Across India’, the report also highlights how the total number of advertisers has increased to 1021 in week 15 as opposed to 1017 in week 14.

According to the report, the top ten advertisers inventory has grown by 18% and the next 40 grew by 10% in week 15 over the previous week. Interestingly, while the TV viewership recorded a 40% rise when compared to January 11 – 31, 2020 (pre-COVID period), it witnessed only a percentage growth when compared to the week 14.

As for viewership, Hindi GEC attained an all time high viewership with 850 crores impressions in hindi speaking markets (HSM) in week 15 on the back of mythological shows. News genre still sees the maximum viewership growth at 195%, followed by business news at 82%. Ad volumes in the news genre increased by 4.6% along with movies and kids genre, who also witnessed 14% and 16%, respectively in week 15, when compared to week 14. GEC, on the other hand, maintained its ad volumes and saw neither a rise nor a fall in ad insertions.

With the number of cases over 21,393, the coronavirus continues to shroud people’s minds as 39% of the top 100 Google searches were regarding COVID-19 with one in five consumers accessing the AAROGYA SETU app, witnessing 81% rise in user base for the app when compared to previous week.

The report, which also revealed data on content consumption on smartphones, highlighted how content consumption on smartphones has increased by 10% with users spending 3.4 hours a day on their devices in week 15, witnessing a decline 20.9% when compared to week 14. Out of this, nearly 18% is spent on messaging apps, 15% on social media apps. Meanwhile,14% is spent on video streaming apps, while gaming accounts for 10% of the total time spent in week 15.

While overall digital ad volumes continue to decrease, certain sectors such as education and industrial land equipment segments have increased their ad insertions by 128% and 122%, respectively. Similarly, food and beverages, gaming and media have also witnessed a 112%, 148% and 125% hike in ad volumes on digital.

