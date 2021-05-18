Television emerged as the most preferred medium for political ads during Tamil Nadu and Kerala elections: TAM AdEx

In Tamil Nadu elections, across TV, radio and print mediums, regional political parties DMK and AIADMK lead the charts with more than 60% share of political ad insertions

With most people following elections coverage closely on their television, the medium remained a top priority for political advertisers in the recently concluded Kerala and Tamil Nadu elections. TV was the most preferred medium with 67% of the ad insertion share during the year 2021 Kerala assembly election, followed by radio and print with 31% and 2% shares respectively, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. The medium saw seven percent increase in ad insertions in 2021, as opposed to 2016. While in Tamil Nadu, television was the most preferred medium with 70% of the ad insertion share during the year 2021, followed by radio and print with 28% and 3% shares respectively.

Across TV, radio and print mediums, United Democratic Front (UDF) lead the charts with more than 38% share of political ad insertions in 2021 followed by Left Democratic Fund (LDF) with 34% share in Kerala assembly elections. To be noted, the advertising share of national party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decreased by 20% during 2021 over 2016. Overall, the top five political parties had almost 100% share of political ad insertions during 2021. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu elections, across TV, radio and print mediums, regional political parties DMK and AIADMK lead the charts with more than 60% share of political ad insertions and top five political parties had 86% share of political ad insertions in the year 2021.

On TV medium, UDF was on top with 39% share of ad insertions in Kerala assembly elections during 2021, whereas in 2016, it was on third position with 15% shares. During Kerala assembly elections, UDF and LDF were the top two parties in 2021 on the radio medium. In print, UDF and NDA were the top two advertisers in both the years of Kerala assembly elections, 2016 and 2021.

In Tamil Nadu elections, on TV medium, DMK was on top with 35% share of ad insertions during 2021, whereas in 2016, it was on second position with 22% shares. Interestingly, national parties BJP and Congress were on the sixth and twelfth position respectively in 2021 when it came to advertising on television during the elections. During the assembly elections, AIADMK and DMK were the top two parties in 2021 on the radio medium. In print, regional party AIADMK ad insertion share increased by 15% during 2021 over 2016.

Less amount of political advertisements were done during the last three- four weeks both in Kerala as well as Tamil Nadu state elections.

