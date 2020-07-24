Television advertising volumes rose 37% in week 29: TAM AdEx

Television medium registered over 48,000 hours of advertising volumes.

Due to coronavirus pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown, television recorded a dip in ad volumes in the month of April. However, now with television airing new content, advertising volumes are steadily rising with the intention of touching the pre-covid ad insertion numbers. According to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, advertising volumes on television recorded 37% rise in week 29 ( July 12-18, 2020) when compared to week 23 (May 31- June 6). Meanwhile, average ad volumes per day in July 2020 rose 5% when compared to June 2020. The data also revealed that during June 2020- July 2020, television medium registered over 48,000 hours of advertising volumes consisting of over 2,100 active advertisers with more than 3,400 brands visible across over 380 categories.

Hindustan Unilever continues to reign over the TV advertising space as the FMCG company accounted for 28% share of the total TV ad volumes. HUL was followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 7% share of ad volumes. As per the data, the share top 10 advertisers in June – July 2020 amounts to 50% of the total TV ad volumes.

Hindustan Unilever witnessed 22% rise in ad volumes in week 29 as opposed to week 23. First week of July (week 27) recorded the sharpest rise in ad volumes for the company with 30.7% rise in ad volumes when compared to week 23. The top 10 categories accounted for 73% of HUL’s ad volumes in Jun-Jul’20. Out of this, shampoos led the charts with 15% share of ad volumes followed by toilet soaps at 14% and milk beverage at 12%.

With 105 HUL’s brands advertised on television, the top 10 brands of HUL accounted for 34% share of the total HUL’s ad volumes. Clinic Plus Shampoo emerged as the most advertised brand of HUL with 4% share of ad volumes. Following Clinic Plus Shampoo was Horlicks with 4% ad space in the second position. Lux Toilet Soap, Surf Excel Easy Wash and Sunsilk Black Shine claimed the third, fourth and the fifth position with 4% ad volume share, each.

With unlockdown coming into effect in June and government granting permission to film television series, June-July period saw entry of new brands in the TV advertisement space as well as an increase in ad volumes by 64 brands out of 105. For instance, ad volumes of Dove Intense Repair Therapy Shampoo grew by 7331x in June-July 2020 as opposed April-May 2020. Similarly, Sunsilk Black Shine 400% growth in ad volumes for the same period. Meanwhile, Vaseline Skin Care Products, Lakme Elle 18 Eye Drama Kajal, Fair & Lovely Instant Glow Face Wash, among others advertised during the June-July 2020 period while these brands were absent in April-May 2020 period.

The second biggest spender Reckitt Benckiser (RB) registered the highest advertising volumes post lockdown in week 29 with 671 hours of ad volumes, registering 4.5x growth in ad volumes in week 29 when compared to week 23.

RB advertised 32 brands during the June-July, 2020 period. The top 10 brands of RB accounted for 82% share of RB’s total ad volumes. Out of this, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid emerged as the most advertised brand of RB with 15% share of ad volumes. Following Dettol Toilet Soaps was Dettol Toilet Soaps with 12%. In the third position with 11% share of ad volumes stood Harpic Bathroom Cleaner.

The top 3 categories of RB accounted for 90% of RB’s ad volumes in Jun-Jul’20. Out of this, Toilet/Floor Cleaners led the charts with 27% share of ad volumes followed by Toilet Soaps at 21% and Antiseptic Creams/Liquids at 15%. Unlike HUL, only 11 out of 32 RB brands saw a rise in ad volumes in Jun-July’20 when compared to April-May 2020. Dettol Antiseptic Liquid witnessed 200% growth in ad volumes in Jun-Jul’ 20 while Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel and Vanish Oxi Action saw 800% and 400% growth in ad insertions.

