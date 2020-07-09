Television advertising back on track as ad volume rose 46% in June: TAM AdEx

According to the data, week 26 (June 21-27, 2020) registered 38% more ad volumes when compared to week 23 (May 31-June 6).

After a rough couple of months due to the pandemic, advertising on television is coming back to its former track as June 2020 recorded a decline of 6% to 29 hours of advertising duration as opposed to 31 hours of ad duration in June 2019, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the AdEx data, advertisement share of news, general entertainment channel (GEC) and movies genres grew in June 2020 compared to June 2019, while music and kids genre saw a decrease in ad volume share.

According to the data, June 2020 saw 46% more ad volumes when compared to May 2020 with week 26 (June 21-27, 2020) registering 38% more ad volumes compared to week 23 (May 31-June 6). Further, June 2020 registered a rise in the number of categories and brands compared to April-May 2020. While the number of categories rose to 341 in June as opposed to 332 in April, the number of brands advertised grew to 2,811 in June’20 as from 2,617 in April’20.

Interestingly, eight out of top 10 categories advertised on TV belong to the FMCG sector. HUL led the advertising charts with more than 1/4th of the Ad Volumes at 26% share while top 50 advertisers contributed nearly 75% share. Reckitt Benckiser India claimed the second position with 6% share of ad volumes followed by Procter & Gamble and Godrej Consumer Products with 3% share. ITC Ltd trailed behind at the fifth position with 2% ad share. The data also revealed 24 categories and over 550 advertisers exclusively advertised in June 2020 when compared to April-May’ 20.

Advertising on digital space is narrowing in June’20 as opposed to April-May’20. According to AdEx data, Mar-May’20 witnessed an average of 48% ad insertion drop compared to Mar-May’19. Meanwhile, June’20 registered 23% decline in ad insertions when compared to June’19.

The month of June 2020 witnessed over 415 categories and more than 9,000 advertisers with over 10,500 brands advertising on the platform when compared to April-May’20. The tally of categories in Jun’20 and average of Jan-Mar’20 were almost similar, signalling the return of advertising volume on the digital space.

