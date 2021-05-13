Television ad volumes rose by 39% during January to April 2021: BARC

TV ad volumes for January-April 2021 were at an all-time high as compared to previous years.

Despite the pandemic wrecking havoc across the country and many states declaring lockdown, advertising volumes on TV continue to scale new peaks. Total ad volumes rose by 39% during January to April 2021 as compared to the same period last year, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). Interestingly, this growth is the highest when compared to the same period in the previous years.

Out of this, April recorded the highest ad volumes in the past four years– witnessing 107% increase this year when compared to last year. “Television continues to be resilient even during the most difficult times and data from January to April 2021 reinstates this sentiment. Advertisers continue to rely on television to reach out to the right audience in spite of COVID-19 limitations and lockdowns in various parts of the country. We are also witnessing many new advertisers turning to TV in this quarter adding to the positive sentiment for the medium.” Aaditya Pathak, head – client partnership and revenue function, BARC India, said.

Ad volumes for the Top three sectors such as FMCG, e-commerce and building equipment have witnessed an increase in April 2021 as compared to 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, ad volumes for durables are stable at 2019 levels. FMCG in April 2021 grew by 166% compared to 2020. Digital-native brands continue to contribute significantly towards the growth of TV ad volumes, particularly those from the e-commerce category. As a positive sentiment in the construction sector, ad volumes for the ‘Building Equipments’ category posted a steep 200% growth in April 2021 over April 2020.

As for Durables, ad volumes of the sector increased 4x for March and April 2021 combined from 2020 and are 3% higher than 2019. 39 new advertisers in the Durables Sector advertised in April 2021, that were not active in the last two years during the same period. Moreover, there were 58 new brands that began advertising in April 2021.

