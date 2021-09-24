Television ad volumes register 19% year-on-year growth in August

E-commerce category continues to see a strong upward trend

Television advertising continues to see positive momentum with 23% ad volumes growth in August 2021 compared to the same period in 2019, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council ((BARC) India’s latest report. With a 19% growth in ad volumes over August 2020, August 2021 saw a total of 2803 advertisers and 4415 brands actively advertising on television, the report titled ‘Think Report-August’21 Ad Volume Analysis’ added. Overall, television ad volumes touched a total of 158 million seconds in the month. This also marks the highest growth since the second lockdown in April 2021. “As we kickstarted India’s festive season with Onam, we have seen growth in Ad Volumes in Malayalam channels for August 2021 compared to previous weeks and also compared to previous years,” Aaditya Pathak, head, client partnership and revenue, BARC India, said.

“The number of advertisers and brands turning to television continued to increase with August 2021 recording the highest number of active brands and advertisers for the year. We continue to see a strong upward trend in the e-commerce category and a new category, corporate and brand image, joining the top 10 sectors. Bhojpuri language channels are recording strong growth with ad Volumes being almost at par with Punjabi and Marathi language channels” Pathak added.

As per the report, FMCG, e-commerce, building, industrial and land materials or equipment, corporate and brand image, and auto were the top five categories that dominated television ad volumes in August 2021. FMCG continued to lead the share with 92.9 million seconds of ad volumes and a growth of 22% over August 2019. Besides, E-commerce and BFSI sectors registered a whopping growth of 109% and 110% respectively in August 2021 compared to August 2019. The corporate and brand image category witnessed a record growth of 570% over August 2019.

Meanwhile, ad volumes for Bhojpuri channels saw a growth of 113% in August 2021. Punjabi, Marathi at 47, 32% respectively, and Hindi, Tamil grew by 28% each. With the beginning of the festive season, ad Volumes for Malayalam Channels also increased by 22% during Onam Week 2021 compared to the previous four weeks.

While Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Reckitt maintained top two spots on the top ten advertisers list, all the top brands registered growth over previous years. HUL’s ad volumes increased to 28 million seconds in August 2021 from 20 million seconds in August 2019 and Reckitt’s ad volumes reached 17 million seconds in August 2021 from 10 million seconds in August 2019.

