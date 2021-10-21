Television ad volumes register 15% year-on-year growth in September: Report

As per the report, television ad volumes grew by four percent during Ganesh Chaturthi week compared to the previous four-week average

Television ad volumes continue to sustain the growth momentum with a 15% year-on-year increase in September 2021. Moreover, the channels across all languages registered growth in ad volumes in the July-September quarter, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India’s ‘July – Sept 2021 Ad Volumes – Special Festival Edition THINK Report’. With a total of 461 million seconds of advertising, the quarter reported highest growth in the year, the report added. As per the report, ad volumes grew by four percent during Ganesh Chaturthi week compared to the previous four-week average and reported 28% growth over 2019.

3397 new brands entered the medium in the July-Sept quarter of 2021 with a 51% share of total brands advertising, Aaditya Pathak, head, client partnership and revenue, BARC India, said. The number of advertisers on TV is also the highest for the quarter at 4226, Pathak added.

“As we have seen in earlier years, marketers are clearly leveraging the reach and power of TV to raise the visibility of their brands this festive season. The strong growth of Ad Volumes in Q3 – which is 40 million seconds higher than in Q2 – also points to the positive sentiment regarding the improving economic and business environment,” he added further.

FMCG continued to dominate television ad volumes with a 29% growth in September against the same period in 2019. In addition, the e-commerce sector witnessed 26% growth over 2020. Textile, durables, BFSI, building, industrial, and land material witnessed a sharp recovery from last year. Among the top ten advertisers, ad volumes for Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt, Cadbury India have grown more than 50% in the month.

Meanwhile, ad volumes for Bhojpuri channels saw a growth of 38% in September 2021 compared to the same period last year. Hindi language channels accounted for the largest share of TV advertising with 12% ad volumes growth in September 2021 against last year. In addition, Tamil and Telugu language channels witnessed a robust growth of 30% and 33% respectively over the previous year, 2020.

Read Also: ACKO’s new campaign encourages new car buyers to buy insurance online

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook