Television ad volumes register 14% year-on-year growth in July

Television continues to see a revival in advertising with 14% ad volumes growth in July 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. According to BARC India’s latest report, ad volumes for July 2021 recorded 23% growth over July 2019. The report titled ‘July ’21 Ad Volume Analysis’ also said that 869 new advertisers came onboard in July 2021, while 2153 advertisers and 3558 brands were actively advertising on television. Overall, ad volumes touched a total of 145 million seconds in July. Moreover, ad volumes registered 15% growth in July 2021 against June 2021.

“Ad Volumes for July are promising, and this has further fueled growth for the industry. Owing to a significant increase in the number of new brands and advertisers turning to television, the share of new entrants in the overall pie is the highest in July 2021 over the last three years,” Aaditya Pathak, head – client Partnerships and revenue, BARC India, said.

Additionally, the combined ad volumes for January to July 2021 are also the highest since 2018 with 1019 million seconds, Pathak noted. Data continues to encourage the market’s confidence in television as one of the most trusted mediums for advertisers, he added further.

As per the report, e-commerce, education, and agriculture categories were the top three categories that dominated television ad volumes in July 2021. Auto, retail, telecom products and computers categories continued to witness their revival. Continuing its month on month revival post second lockdown, auto registered .49% growth in the month over April 2021.

The new entrant to the top ten advertisers list, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, registered 2.01 million seconds ad volumes in the month. While Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt maintain top two spots, Amazon, Pepsi registered strong growth. Punjabi, Assamese, English and Southern languages genres led the recovery, albeit the positive growth of all language genres.

