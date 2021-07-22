Television ad volumes for June 2021 grew by 6% over June 2019

H1 of 2021 too witnessed higher growth with 12% and 37% increase in ad volumes if compared to 2019 and 2020 respectively

Television continues to be the preferred medium for advertisers as ad volumes registered in June 2021 is the highest when compared to the same period in 2019 and 2020, despite the impact created by the Covid-19 pandemic, BARC India’s latest THINK report titled ‘TV Ad Volumes Insights – The Mid-Year Analysis’ stated. With a 6% growth in ad volumes over June 2019, June 2021 saw a total of 1839 advertisers and 3074 brands advertise on television.

As per the report, H1 of 2021 too witnessed higher growth with a 12% and 37% increase in ad volumes if compared to 2019 and 2020 respectively. FMCG continued to lead the share in H1, 2021 with 566 million seconds, a growth of 40% over H1 2019.

Ad volumes for H1 2021 are promising and encouraging for the industry as a whole, Aaditya Pathak, head – client partnership and revenue function, BARC India, said. “The number of active advertisers and brands are also picking pace. There is a sharp increase in ad volumes from the top three advertisers and while FMCG continues to dominate by share, the e-commerce category continues to see strong growth year on year. The auto sector has also made a comeback despite the impact of the second wave,” he added further.

Pathak also noted that the data for the first half of 2021 reinstates that while new advertisers have turned to television for widespread reach, existing ones continue to increase their attention to the medium.

The report further pointed out that after a dip in June 2020, the auto sector made a strong comeback in June 2021 by registering a growth of 74%. With 3.94 million seconds in June 2021, the auto sector is at par with the ad volumes it registered in June 2019. The sector achieved 128% growth over May 2021. Likewise, ad volumes for the telecom sector almost doubled in June 2021 over May 2021 and has registered 2x growth in June 2021 over June 2019.

With 15.4 million seconds in June 2021 alone, ad volumes for the e-commerce sector have registered a whopping growth of 56% when compared to June 2019. Currently, at an all-time high, the category constitutes a 12% share in the total ad volume pie.

Furthermore, the building sector registered 30.7 million seconds of ad volumes; a 24% growth in H1, 2021 versus H1, 2019. Ad Volumes for the BFSI sector grew by 7% over H1, 2019 with 14.5 million seconds in H1, 2021.

