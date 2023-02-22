Television ad volume soared by 8% in Y 2021 over Y 2020: Report

Ad volumes in the auto sector witnessed 5% growth on television in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter of Y 2022,as per the ‘Rewinding Y 2022 for Advertising in Auto Sector’ report released by TAM Media Research. While NEWS channel genre topped the preference list of auto sector during Y 2022 with 56%, prime time was the most preferred time-band on TV followed by afternoon and morning time-bands. Prime time & Afternoon time bands together accounted for 55% share of ad volumes. It witnessed double digit growth during the festive period. The report also mentioned that among four zones, North topped for auto advertising with 34% share in print during Y 2022.

The reports stated that auto sector had consistent ad volumes from July to October, wherein, October had the highest share of ad volume. During April to June, auto sector had the lowest shares, it added.

Comparing the categories, the report stated that cars alone contributed 44% to the total ad volume share of the auto sector followed by two wheelers with 40%. Ad volumes of the commercial vehicles category grew by 5.4 times in Y 2022 as compared to Y 2021, whereas, the shares of cars and two wheelers, the top two categories, declined by 25% and 13% respectively, the report added.

The report stated that top 10 Advertisers accounted for more than 65% share of ad volumes in Y 2022 with TVS Motor Company topping the list.

Shedding light on the ad space for auto sector in print, the report highlighted the growth in ad volume in Q4. It said that compared to 1st Quarter of Y 2022, Q4 witnessed 49% ad volume growth. However, the usage of ad space by auto sector in print declined by 7% in Y 2021 over Y 2020 and by 6% in Y 2022 over Y 2021. Like television medium, print medium too observed the lowest ad space usage in the 2nd quarter.

The lowest share of ad volume was in May 2022 and ad space in print witnessed growth in the festive season (October 2022), the report underlined.

On comparing the categories, the report observed that the top 2 categories in print media from auto sector, cars and two wheelers together accounted for nearly 84% of the total ad space of the sector.

The report added that the top 5 advertisers accounted for 58% share of ad Space in Y 2022 with Maruti Suzuki India & Hero Motocorp leading the list with 23% and 15% share, respectively.

Talking about radio advertising, ad volumes for the auto sector grew by 37% in Y 2022 over Y 2020 and by 24% compared to Y 2021. Moreover, the ad insertions of auto sector on digital soared 2.3 times in Y 2022 over Y 2020 and by 1.3 times over Y 2021, the report said. The top 10 advertisers accounted 44% share of ad insertions in Y 2022 with Tata Motors leading the list. Ad Network topped with more than 50% share of transaction method for Auto sector in Y 2022, it added.

On comparing the categories in radio advertising on radio, ads for cars and ret cars ruled with 73% of the total ad volume share of auto sector with 52% share of ad volume share by top 5 advertisers in Y 2022.

In terms of the ad volume numbers on digital,the report highlighted that ad insertions soared 2.3 times in Y 2022 over Y 2020 and by 1.3 times over Y 2021 with the lowest Ad insertions observed in Q2 with 29% of Y 2022. On digital medium too, category ‘cars’ topped auto sector with nearly 40% of the ad insertions followed by category ‘two wheelers’ with 20%, the report said. With Tata Motors leading the list, the top 10 advertisers accounted for 44% share of ad insertions in Y 2022.

Yokohama lead the list with 4% of the total ad insertions of auto sector on digital medium, the report stated. The report concluded that Ad Network topped with 50% share of transaction method for digital advertising of Auto sector in Y 2022 with programmatic transaction method ranked at second position for auto ad Insertions on digital.

