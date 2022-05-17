Television ad volume rose 29% in Q1, 2022 compared to Q1,2020: Report

On comparing the previous two years, January-March 2022 saw a 29% rise in television ad volumes over January-March 2020, and was nearly equivalent to January-March 2021, according to the latest data by TAM AdEx, a division of TAM Media Research.

Among the top 10 sectors, the food and beverage sector topped with a 23% share of ad volumes. In Jan-Mar, 2022 and Jan-March 2021, food and beverage remained on top. To be noted, the top three sectors (food and beverages, services, personal care/personal hygiene) collectively contributed 52% share of ad volumes in Jan-March, 2022, which were also among the top three during Q1, 2021. The services sector followed in second position with 16% share, followed by personal care/personal hygiene, personal healthcare and household products at 13%, 8% and 7%, respectively.

The top 10 advertiser list had four categories from food and beverages sectors (including milk beverages, chocolates, tea and aerated soft drinks). Additionally, three out of top five categories were common between Q1 2022 and Q1 2021 (including toilet/floor cleaners, milk beverages, and shampoos). Chocolates, tea and aerated soft drink were the three categories that entered in the top 10 list in Q1 2022. Interestingly, in January – March 2022, e-com media/entertainment/social media climbed six spots to second position.

The top 10 advertisers together contributed 36% share of ad volume during January-March, 2022. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was followed by Reckitt, Brooke Bond Lipton India, Cadburys India and Coca Cola India. Coca Cola India, Procter & Gamble and Amazon Online India were new entrants in the top 10 advertisers’ list of Jan-March, 2022. Meanwhile, the top 10 brands had six brands from Reckitt Benckiser and two from Hindustan Unilever. The top 10 brands contributed 8% share of television ad volumes.

Among the top growing categories, more than 195 categories registered positive growth. Ecom- gaming saw the highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 5.4 times, followed by corporate/brand image with 2.5 times growth during Jan-March 2022, compared to Jan-March 2021.

Interestingly, news overtook GEC as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising. Top five channels genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during both Jan-Mar 2022 and Jan-Mar 2021. News was followed by GEC, movies, music and kids.

Read Also: Neo HBM ropes in Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook