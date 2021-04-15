Tecno ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana as its Indian brand ambassador for 2021

Tecno sees this association to complement this year’s company initiative that aims to push the envelope of technology democratisation with innovative, new-age smartphones at aggressive price points

Smartphone brand Tecno, on Thursday, announced Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. The partnership is expected to give a strong face to Tecno’s brand philosophy ‘Stop at Nothing’ to deliver innovative products of sensory excellence and bolster its position among smartphone consumers of New India in 2021, the company said in a statement.

Tecno sees this association to complement this year’s company initiative that aims to push the envelope of technology democratisation with innovative, new-age smartphones at aggressive price points. Khurrana will be seen spearheading the new Tecno Spark 7 campaign launched in India. He will feature in campaigns across Spark, Pova, Camon smartphone series.

“I am looking forward to this association with Tecno, a smartphone brand that has been trying to break barriers since its inception to provide true value to the Indian consumers. Tecno has established itself as one of the leading smartphone brands in India with its consistency towards delivering excellent products with stylish designs and innovative features at the most competitive price. Associating with such a brand that stops at nothing to provide a great smartphone experience to its consumers is quite thrilling,” Ayushmann Khurrana, said on the association.

As per Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Tecno Mobile – India, Tecno is known for its ‘ahead of the curve’ approach and a product philosophy that believes in introducing ‘segment-first’ features to create greater accessibility for consumers in the mid-budget category of New Bharat. “In this journey, we felt that ‘Ayushmann the personality’, upholds our values the strongest. He epitomises our intent to be uncompromising in our efforts to empower Indian citizens with feature-rich smartphones. I strongly believe this association will enable us to reach out to a wider base of consumers and further consolidate our position as a leading smartphone player in the segment,” he added.

