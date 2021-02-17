Teamonk Global appoints Intertwined Brand Solutions as its integrated marketing partner

The major focus of the partnership will be to promote and take Teamonk forward in the F&B ecosystem

Teamonk Global, the speciality tea brand, has announced the appointment of Intertwined Brand Solutions, a Gurugram based integrated marketing agency as its marketing partner. The agency will design and execute brand solutions for both global and domestic markets for Teamonk.

As the integrated marketing partner, the agency’s responsibilities would include framing digital creative strategies, strengthening brand positioning, offering digital innovation for Teamonk Global’s online and offline campaigns, thus raising awareness, and carving space in the speciality tea market space in the international as well as the home turf. The major focus will be to promote and take Teamonk forward in the F&B ecosystem journey and their focus on healthy living. The agency would also manage SEO responsibility for Teamonk.

From the company’s stand-point, our vision is to create a global tea brand with an international footprint, Nalin Sood, co-founder and chief executive officer, Teamonk Global, said. “With Intertwined as our integrated marketing partner, we are certain that Teamonk’s story would reach a wide audience from holistic and creative perspectives. We truly believe that Intertwined shares a deep understanding of our brand and are confident that their artful storytelling will serve our purpose well. We welcome them on board and look forward to a long association with the team at Intertwined,” Sood added.

“Our scope is never limited to one narrative for a brand and this has been our focus while drawing narratives for Teamonk Global. We are truly delighted to partner with them and truly believe that we can offer effective messaging via their story around the ‘Monk’ that is synonymous to ‘enlightened health’. We look forward to bringing the healthy cuppa tea to life,” Divya Pratap Mehta, founder, Intertwined Brand Solutions, added on the association.

Read Also: L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Dipti Rode as senior creative director

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook