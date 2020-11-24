Team Pumpkin to handle the digital mandate of Naturamore

Team Pumpkin’s Mumbai office will handle the duties

Team Pumpkin, an integrated marketing agency has bagged the digital mandate for nutraceutical brand Naturamore. Naturamore offers natural health and wellness products, proprietary herbal medicines and health enhancers across the country.

As a part of this digital mandate, Team Pumpkin will drive Naturamore’s digital marketing efforts. In order to build and strengthen the brand’s digital identity, Team Pumpkin will focus on media buying, promotional campaigns, creating sustainable brand equity, and managing the social media, SEO and ORM duties. The new account will be handled out of Team Pumpkin’s Mumbai office.

This year has brought substantial changes in our lives and created a dire need of good health, Ranjeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin, said. “We are ecstatic and committed to ensure Naturamore’s digital growth, and help them cater to the nutritional needs of a larger audience,” he added further on the association with the brand.

“Creating a strong digital presence while focussing on Social Media, SEO and ORM as the key elements, we look forward to a strengthened digital outlook as we partner with Team Pumpkin. We aim to reach a wider online audience and are excited to kickstart this new partnership,” Neelabh Mallick, lead digital at Naturamore, added.

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin is an integrated marketing agency providing services such as digital strategy consulting, search engine optimization, social media management, mobile app development, web development, content marketing, among others. The company’s client portfolio includes brands such as Tata Steel, ITC Foods, MamyPoko Pants, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Exide Group, Mahindra First Choice Services, Reliance Vision Express and more.

