Team Pumpkin ropes in Nirav Lalan as global COO

Digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin, has appointed Nirav Lalan as their chief operating officer. He will oversee the global operations for the agency and continue the growth trajectory of Team Pumpkin. Lalan’s key goal will be to have sustainable long term brand partnerships, strengthen existing relationships and build new service lines.

Lalan brings in nearly a decade of experience across digital strategy and sales. Before joining Team Pumpkin, Nirav’s last stint was at ‘IndiaFirst Life’ leading their digital sales channel. Prior to that, he earned his PGDM degree from MICA and played an instrumental role at companies like Infosys and Wipro.

“Due to COVID-19, major digital adoption has occurred at all customer touch points, forcing organisations to truly prioritize their marketing efforts in the digital space. Foreseeing the shift, the agency is ramping up its leadership team and adding people in design, tech and video verticals,” the company said.

According to Swati Nathani, co-founder and chief business officer, Team Pumpkin, the company is looking forward to an exciting phase of growth this year and beyond. “Nirav’s experience across varied roles is valuable, as we continue to expand our service lines and geography coverage over the next few quarters,” she added.

Nirav’s experience and expertise will be directed towards formulating differentiated strategies and processes across our different lines of businesses, Ranjeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin said. “Nirav will also be formulating the strategy to have our first overseas office once Covid situation improves,” he stated.

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin is an integrated marketing agency providing services such as digital strategy consulting, search engine optimization, social media management, mobile app development, web development, content marketing, among others. The company’s client portfolio includes brands such as Tata Steel, ITC Foods, MamyPoko Pants, MamaEarth, Lixil Group, Mahindra Group, Reliance Group and more.

