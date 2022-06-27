Team Pumpkin has been retained by ITC Foods Division for digital duties, the fourth year in a row. As part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will continue to work on digital creatives, moment marketing, and tech enabled social media for brands, including Bingo Mad Angles, Bingo Tedhe Medhe, Yippee Noodles, Sunfeast Moms Magic, Aashirvaad Svasti Milk and others from the food division.

“We are happy to continue our engagement with Team Pumpkin for our creative and content requirements. Over the last four years Team Pumpkin has proven to be a valuable partner for us with execution being their strength,” Shuvadip Banerjee, chief digital officer, ITC Ltd. said.

The agency works extensively with ITC Sixth Sense, which uses digital tools for social listening to observe the key trends, issues, needs, and concerns on people’s minds through social media forums. The Sixth Sense works to optimise the marketing initiatives with a data-led approach. Among notable work, the agency recently helped launch a live social commerce campaign Jugalbandi, for its D2C platform ITC e-store, bringing in nearly 20,000 customers to its online event in a two-hour time span, the agency said in a statement.

“We have the opportunity to add great value to the brand and to the category-leading products that the division offers. The collaborative work with ITC’s team led by Banerjee has been extensive and encouraging. We are gearing up to take the relationship to even greater heights,” Ranjeet Kumar, CEO, Team Pumpkin, stated.

Team Pumpkin was founded in 2012 as an integrated marketing and PR agency with a digital-first approach. The agency functions across design, marketing, tech and PR verticals and operates with a 150 plus members team across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata. With a pedigree of working with more than 200 brands, the company continues to work with names such as Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bosch, Unicharm, MamaEarth, HDFC Mutual Fund, Pernod Ricard, Crompton Greaves, Magicpin, Plum Goodness and Mankind Pharma among others.

Read Also: Goodknight rolls out a new TVC campaign ‘Neendon ko nazar na lage’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook