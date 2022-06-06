Team Pumpkin continues its association as digital agency for Prega News

Team Pumpkin has announced that it will continue its association as the digital marketing agency for Mankind Pharma’s Prega News. As a part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will continue its role in handling social media, media planning, media buying, PR, and ORM for the brand. The agency will also be responsible for the digital strategy and pursue the brand’s loyalty with consistent brand essence.

Team pumpkin has been working with Prega News for the last two years across different areas. The agency has executed campaigns such as She Can Carry Both, and Cool Hai Meri Maa.

“Prega News is a brand which has always been very supportive and refreshing to work with. Extending the digital mandate in itself is a compliment to us and the team. We look forward to adding more value to the brand,” Swati Nathani, chief business officer, Team Pumpkin said.

Mankind Pharma is a pharmaceutical company, headquartered in New Delhi, India. Its products range from pharma, OTC and FMCG brands like Manforce Condoms, Prega News, Unwanted 72, Gas-O-Fast, Health OK Multivitamin Tablets, Acnestar Gel, Betakind Gargle and others.

“It has been a splendid experience working with their team. We are looking forward to creating more motherly campaigns and driving customer engagement across platforms,” Joy Chatterjee, deputy general manager, Prega News, added on the association with the agency.

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin is an integrated marketing and PR agency with a digital-first approach. The agency functions across design, marketing, tech and PR verticals and operates a 150 plus members team across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata. With a portfolio of more than 200 brands, the company claims to have worked with brands such as ITC Foods, MamyPoko Pants, Tata Steel, Mamaearth, HDFC Mutual Funds, Tech Mahindra, and Plum Goodness among others.

