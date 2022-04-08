Team Pumpkin bags the social media and performance marketing mandate of The Rooted Company

Team Pumpkin has won The Rooted Company’s social media and performance marketing mandate. As a part of the mandate, the agency will be creating a communication strategy to deliver the three-pronged objective of the company which is to create awareness about granola, and the newly launched brand and further increase their online sales. The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch and the account will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.

For Purvi Pugalia, founder, The Rooted Company, everyone knows for a fact that they need to consume healthy food. “However, given our busy lifestyle, it becomes difficult to access food that is healthy, balanced and also convenient. Granola is a very recent entrant in the Indian market and hasn’t made it to the Indian palette yet. We have been doing great for the past eight months, which is when we started the brand but now is the time to hit the pedal hard. That’s where Team Pumpkin comes into the picture. Their past experience in the food and beverage (F&B) and retail industry, their understanding of the young audience, and their in-depth groundwork for the pitch were the deciding factors,” she highlighted.

The company has its heart in the right place, it knows what it’s doing and aims to change and disrupt the consumption pattern of the Indian audience, Swati Nathani, chief business officer and co-founder, Team Pumpkin, stated. “This is what makes us a perfect fit for each other as it aligns with our own goals and philosophy. Their product, place and price are great and evolving. We are looking forward to helping them with the last ‘p’. F&B and startup brands are always exciting to work with. It comes with a scope for a lot of learning and creativity,” she added.

Read Also: Lenovo brings Stagwell Agency Assembly and Dentsu as media agencies of record

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook