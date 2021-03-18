Team Pumpkin bags the digital marketing mandate of Pathkind Labs

The key areas of engagement are managing social media, media planning, media buying and SEO for the brand

Pathkind Labs has awarded its digital mandate to Team Pumpkin, a full-service digital marketing agency. As a part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will facilitate Pathkind with strategy and execution to scale up the brand’s digital footprint.

The agency will be servicing Pathkind Labs from their Delhi office. The key areas of engagement are managing social media, media planning, media buying and search engine optimisation (SEO) for the brand. The agency will be strategising the digital way-forward to build a loyal customer base, and drive innovations in the awareness-to-purchase cycle for the brand. Apart from that, Team Pumpkin will also be developing digital properties with branded microsites and offering digital support for their events and activations.

“Being awarded two sub-brands from the same parent company in such little time difference tells us that we are doing something right. That said, we see a long road ahead with Pathkind, and we sure are going to do our best at making this ride a smooth and rewarding one,” Swati Nathani, co-founder and chief business officer, Team Pumpkin, said on the association.

“Our partnership with Team Pumpkin aims to bring the patients/customers to the Pathkind Network to get the flavour of superior quality diagnostics services in the quickest possible time. After all, they are the ones who are going to help us capitalize on the potential of the digital medium,” Sanjeev Vashishta, managing director and chief executive officer, Pathkind Labs, said.

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin is an integrated marketing agency with a digital-first approach. Their services include digital strategy consulting, social media management, mobile app as well as website development, content marketing, PR and others. Some of their clients include TATA Steel, Network18, Prega News, MamyPoko Pants, ITC Foods, Cricbuzz, FSIPL among others.

