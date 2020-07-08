Team Pumpkin bags the digital marketing mandate for Dixcy Scott

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Bengaluru office

Digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin has bagged the digital marketing mandate for Dixcy Scott, a hosiery company with presence in innerwear and casual wear with multiple brands. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Bengaluru office.

As per the mandate, Team Pumpkin will drive the overall digital marketing efforts for the brand which include strategising, building their digital presence and ensuring meeting of brand objectives like deeper reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and creating more aspirational value for the brand. The mandate includes management of other portfolio brands of Dixcy too, like Uno and Slimz.

According to Zoher Kapuswala, general manager – head of marketing, Dixcy, focused to increase brand awareness and market share, the partnership with Team Pumpkin will help the brand sustain an engaging conversation with the right target audience. “We look forward to further growing with the team in terms of reach and engagement of our brand, across markets,” he added further on the association.

“We aim to deliver a holistic range of cutting-edge digital solutions to the brand and make use of our resources to promote them/reach out to the right audience, Ranjeet Kumar, chief executive officer, Team Pumpkin said.

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin is an integrated marketing agency providing services such as digital strategy consulting, search engine optimisation, social media management, mobile app development, web development, content marketing, as well as other services. The company’s client portfolio includes brands such as Tata Steel, ITC Foods, MamyPoko Pants, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Exide Group, Mahindra First Choice Services, Reliance Vision Express among others.

