Team Pumpkin bags the digital mandate of Prega News

Team Pumpkin will handle the account out of their Delhi office

Mankind Pharma’s Prega News has awarded its digital mandate to Team Pumpkin, a full-service digital marketing agency. As a part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will help Prega News with strategy and execution to scale up the digital footprint. Team Pumpkin will handle the account out of their Delhi office.

The key areas of engagement are managing social media, media planning, media buying and ORM for the brand. The agency will be chalking out digital strategy to build loyal community and drive innovations in awareness-to-purchase cycle for the brand. Team Pumpkin will also be developing digital properties with branded microsites and offering digital support for their events and activations.

“With a brand that is as reputed and refreshing as Prega News, we are just looking forward to the host of new initiatives we would be offering to help reach the zenith of digital marketing,” Swati Nathani, chief business officer, Team Pumpkin, said on the association with the pregnancy test kit brand.

“We believe that digital as a medium has a huge potential to be capitalized and we are expecting Team Pumpkin to help us along in this journey,”Joy Chatterjee, deputy general manager, Prega News, said.

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin is an integrated marketing agency with a digital-first approach. Their services include digital strategy consulting, social media management, mobile app as well as website development, content marketing, PR and others. Some of their clients include TATA Steel, Network18, MamyPoko Pants, ITC Foods, Cricbuzz, FSIPL and more. They operate out of Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

