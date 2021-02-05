Team Pumpkin bags the digital mandate for Esskay Beauty

Team Pumpkin’s Bangalore office will handle the duties

Integrated marketing agency Team Pumpkin has acquired the digital mandate for Esskay Beauty. As a part of this digital mandate, Team Pumpkin will handle digital and performance marketing duties for two of Esskay Beauty brands, Naturica and Mr. Barber. In order to build and strengthen the brand’s digital presence, Team Pumpkin will focus on social media management, performance marketing, influencer outreach requirements, and digital promotional strategies. Team Pumpkin’s Bangalore office will handle the duties.

“We look forward to expanding our online engagement leading to extensive business growth through this new partnership,” Ankit Virmani, director of Esskay Beauty said.

Esskay Beauty, headquartered in Gurgaon, offers a wide range of hair, beauty and nail products, salon and spa furniture, equipment, and tools for all salon professionals. The company represents some of the international brands in India such as Rica (Italy), Casmara (Spain), Macadamia Beauty (USA) and also has its own labels such as Ola! Candy and Mr. Barber across categories. The company also has its own academy which provides training and education about the new services that can be implemented and also a presence in the e-commerce space.

The beauty and wellness industry is constantly innovating and we are ecstatic to take Esskay Beauty up a notch, Nirav Lalan, COO of Team Pumpkin, said. “We plan to brew new tonality for the brands and escalate their digital growth with our creative vision combined with strategic planning,” he added.

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin provides digital marketing services such as digital strategy consulting, search engine optimization, social media management, mobile app development, web development, and content marketing. The company’s client portfolio is vast and includes brands like Tata Steel, ITC Foods, MamyPoko Pants, Prega News, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Paytm Money, Mahindra First Choice Services, and Network18 among others.

