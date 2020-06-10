Team Pumpkin bags multiple new businesses amid lockdown

The recent wins will be managed out of Team Pumpkin’s Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi offices

Integrated marketing and PR agency Team Pumpkin has been awarded the digital mandates for twelve brands across the globe amid the lockdown. These mandates range across digital identity, global ecommerce development, social media management, performance marketing and integrated digital marketing suite.

According to the company, the brands include Sdays – a Fashion Brand from Italy; LuxeHerbal – a haircare brand from Singapore, ENHAPP – a healthtech app from Dubai, and ACCRO – an IT services company from Dubai from their International division. In India, the agency has won the mandate for CMR University, Celusion Technologies, Ultrawell, CityCash, Tacnik, BlueConch Technologies, Alphard Maritime, and JustBreathe. The recent wins will be managed out of Team Pumpkin’s Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi offices.

The COVID-19 situation has led to a lot of brands realising the need and importance of going digital, Ranjeet Kumar, CEO, Team Pumpkin said. “Team Pumpkin is committed to provide integrated ROI led digital services to brands across sectors. Many of the brands today have started the digital journey in the last few weeks and we partner with them to make it a success in the new business landscape,” he added on these associations.

For Swati Nathani, CBO, Team Pumpkin, digital today is the answer for getting back to business growth. “During these unprecedented times, we are going out of our way to ensure that the brands who are new to digital are not only consulted and counselled well but also trained well to understand the metrics and impact,” she added.

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin is an integrated marketing agency providing services such as digital strategy consulting, search engine optimization, social media management, mobile app development, web development, content marketing, among others. The company’s client portfolio includes brands such as Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Aashirvaad, Asian Paints, Aditya Birla Group and more.

Read Also: Jack in the Box Worldwide bags the digital mandate of Mars Petcare

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook