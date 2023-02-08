Team Pumpkin bags digital marketing mandate for Casio Electronic Musical Instruments

Team Pumpkin, a digital marketing agency, has bagged the digital marketing mandate for Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India, a Japanese manufacturer of musical instruments. The company said that it won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.



As per the mandate, the agency will handle the social media management for the brand.

“Our objective has always been to strive towards sustaining our position as the industry leader and connecting with consumers through strategic marketing efforts. We are elated to have Team Pumpkin onboard whose visions and ideals are aligned with our objectives. By associating with Team Pumpkin, we are optimistic about actualising our goals and aspirations for this category.” Kota Obayashi, business head, Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India, said.

Team Pumpkin said that its Delhi office will be responsible for servicing the account. At present, the agency services over 200 brands, covering a diverse portfolio including brands such as ITC Foods, MamyPoko Pants, Tata Steel, Prega News, Paytm Money, Network18, DCB Bank, HDFC Mutual Funds, Tech Mahindra, and Plum Goodness among others.

“Casio is synonymous with excellence and innovation which is aligned with what our agency stands for. We are elated to have CASIO Electronic Musical Instruments India onboard and would go above and beyond to achieve their goals and maintain their brand value for consumers in our journey, together.” said Swati Nathani, chief business officer and co-founder, Team Pumpkin.

