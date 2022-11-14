Team Pumpkin acquires social media mandate for BuddsBuddy

The integrated digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin has acquired the social media mandate for BuddsBuddy, a First Care brand. The account will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru team, the company said. Additionally, it stated that as part of the digital mandate, the agency will handle the social media marketing duties for BuddsBuddy and help in strategising the brand’s digital activities.

Team Pumpkin believes in growing exponentially with upcoming trends and innovations while staying rooted in consistency, Ranjeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin said. “We plan to build a new and fulfilling path for BuddsBuddy as per their vision and enhance it with our creative and strategic planning,” he added.

The agency was founded in 2012 and provides digital marketing services that are not limited to digital strategy consulting, search engine optimization, social media management, mobile app development, web development, content marketing, and public relations, among others. According to the agency, Team Pumpkin has worked with over 200 brands which include names such as ITC Foods, Chicco, MamyPoko Pants, Prega News, Dixcy, Big Basket, Stovekraft, and Network18, among others.

