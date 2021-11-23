Teachmint rolls out new campaign #NayeZamaaneKiNayiSchooling featuring Anil Kapoor

This digital ad film sees Anil Kapoor play the role of a school principal who is experiencing the benefits of having digitised his entire school.

Education infrastructure startup Teachmint has launched its latest brand campaign featuring bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. Centered around the idea of ‘Naye Zamane ki Nayi Schooling’, the ad campaign decodes what makes a school truly digital in today’s world and how digitisation can empower schools and teachers, thereby benefiting the learning opportunities and experiences of students.

Teachmint was launched to empower educators to truly thrive in the ‘Naya Zamaana’ by helping them digitise their classrooms without any hassle, Divyansh Bordia, COO and co-founder, Teachmint, said. “We have witnessed unprecedented growth in just 17 months since launching Teachmint and this campaign marks a new milestone in our journey of building a state-of-the-art infrastructure for education. With this new campaign, we take this up a notch by introducing an offering to help an entire institute digitise within minutes – Teachmint for Institute. We are confident that this partnership will help us reach out to a larger audience, connect with educational institutes and help them become more aware about the benefits of end-to-end digitisation,” he added.

Anil Kapoor and Teachmint join hands in this new campaign to drive awareness and adoption for Teachmint’s recently launched offering ‘Teachmint for Institute’ which helps educational institutes digitise their classrooms and operations within minutes.

This digital ad film sees Anil Kapoor play the role of a school principal who is experiencing the benefits of having digitised his entire school. The film begins with him establishing the fact that true digitisation goes beyond just conducting “live classes”, it takes place when you automate your operations and allow your teachers to focus on what they love doing – teaching. The film also highlights Teachmint for Institute’s most sought-after features like automated test generation and correction, classroom recordings as well as end-to-end institute management which enables principals and admins to significantly boost efficiency by automating several mundane, manual processes.

“Tech-enablement in education will play an integral role in building the future of our nation and it’s heartening to see a young company like Teachmint revolutionise this experience for educators, schools and institutes,” Anil Kapoor said.

This is Teachmint’s second significant celebrity collaboration in 2021. The company had launched its first large marketing campaign with Rajkummar Rao in April 2021 to drive awareness and adoption of its mobile-first teaching platform. Since then, Teachmint has witnessed unprecedented adoption from the educator community and ranked as the top education app in India on Google Play Store.

