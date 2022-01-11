Teachmint rolls out a new brand campaign titled #TeachmintApnaoSimplyPadhao

The ad films will be live across all social media platforms

Teachmint has rolled out a new digital teaching awareness campaign titled #TeachmintApnaoSimplyPadhao. In a series of four, short, ad films, Teachmint demonstrates the benefits of digitisation to teachers, beyond live classes and shows how automation can help them save time, stress and energy while meeting all their teaching needs.

The films are shot in a boxing ring, set up as a competition between two teachers where one uses traditional techniques, and another has Teachmint’s state-of-the-art, mobile-first classroom solution at his disposal. The ad films will be live across all social media platforms.

With the Teachmint platform, teachers are one click away from simplifying all their teaching needs – from the way they create and correct tests to the way they assign homework, Divyansh Bordia, COO and co-founder, Teachmint, said. “Teachmint was built with the mission to make teaching simpler and to help every teacher connect with their students easily, from anywhere on any device. With “Teachmint Apnao, Simply Padhao”, we want to demonstrate this convenience to the teachers of digital India and show them how digitisation can bring them closer to greater efficiency with lesser stress,” Bordia added further.

The launch of the #TeachmintApnaoSimplyPadhao campaign closely follows two other major campaigns launched by the brand to highlight India’s need for speedy digitalisation of the education sector. In April 2021, the brand had collaborated with actor Rajkummar Rao to drive awareness of digital education and Teachmint’s role in enhancing it as a mobile-first teaching platform. This was followed by a collaboration with veteran actor Anil Kumar in November 2021 to drive the importance of the adoption of digital tools for educational institutes and organisations with the ‘Teachmint for Institute’ campaign.

