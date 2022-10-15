Tea Valley launches #IndiaHarPalDohrayeAchchiSiChaiHojaye campaign featuring Sukhwinder Singh

Beverage brand Tea Valley has rolled out its new #IndiaHarPalDohrayeAchchiSiChaiHojaye campaign. For the campaign, the brand has collaborated with Sukhwinder Singh to conceptualise the anthem which highlights the minute and crucial tea moments of one’s life.

In addition to providing premium Assam blend, the goal of the company is to make the prices of its variety appealing to all facets of society and allow everyone to enjoy a cup of the tea blend,” Namit Jain, founder, Tea Valley, stated. “Singh contributed his voice to our brand’s anthem, giving our marketing campaigns more impact,” he added.

In a statement, the company said that the brand’s goal of generating happiness through sincere gratitude is reflected in the anthem’s brightness and vigour. As per the company, Singh evokes the reminiscence of the tea brand anthem, Tea Valley. The song captures the fortune of tea in India and the anthem speaks highly of the calming, refreshing and soothing experience of a tea valley.

The company stated that the anthem’s display of enthusiasm is in perfect harmony with the spirit of the brand and added that Singh has recreated it while maintaining the same subject. The campaign and anthem have grown in significant popularity, the company highlighted.

