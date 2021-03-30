TCS unveils new brand statement ‘Building on Belief’

`Building on Belief’ represents a brand promise based on the core strengths of TCS.

Global IT services consulting and business solutions organisation, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday unveiled a new brand statement, ‘Building on Belief’, to articulate its mission and relationship with customers as it embarks on its next decade of transformation-led growth. Every innovation and every transformational journey begins with the belief that it will make the world better, said Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO, TCS. “We are partnering with our customers in realising that belief as well as their purpose. It is who we are as an organisation and reflects our bold ambition as we embark on our next decade of growth,” he added.

The new brand vision highlights the active and collaborative role the company plays in partnering with customers over the long term, leveraging its contextual knowledge, investments in research and innovation, and technology expertise to help them grow, and achieve their purpose-led transformation goals.

`Building on Belief’ represents a brand promise based on the core strengths of TCS including a long term approach based on shared purpose that benefits clients through the breadth of reach and ubiquity of involvement; innovation and the responsible, sustainable and strategic view it provides; and the ability to harness collective knowledge to create technology-led solutions for transformative, measurable impact.

“For decades, we have worked with our customers with a shared purpose-leveraging the power of innovation, knowledge and technology to transform businesses. Our new brand articulation and purpose statement pave the way to engage with our customers as their growth and transformation partners and bring together our contextual knowledge and expertise to help them master their journey,” Rajashree R, CMO, TCS, said.

TCS has been ranked by Brand Finance among the top 3 IT services brands in the world, and as the fastest growing brand in the industry by brand value over the last decade (2010-2020). In January, a report by Brand Finance estimated that TCS’ brand value grew by $1.4 billion in 2020, on an annual basis; the highest growth in IT services.

