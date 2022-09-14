TCS overtakes HDFC Bank; is India’s most valuable brand

Tata Consultancy Services (valued at US$45.5 billion) is the new number one most valuable Indian brand, claiming the top spot from HDFC Bank (at no.2, $32.7bn), which held the position since the first ranking in 2014. Pertinently, TCS, in a first, also broke into Kantar’s top 50 listing of global brand unveiled earlier this year.

If Kantar’s BrandZ India Top 75 brands report is anything to go by, the country’s leading brands have bounced back from the pandemic setback to increase their brand value cumulatively by an incredible 35% CAGR since 2020 when the coronavirus struck. According to the report, India’s top 75 brands are worth a combined $393 billion, equivalent to 11% of India’s national GDP.

The country’s top 10 most valuable brands contribute just over half of the ranking’s total value, while the top 75 brands are worth a combined $393 billion, equivalent to 11% of India’s national GDP. There are also two new entrants in the top 10 – Infosys ($29.2bn valuation), which has rocketed up to the third spot from 12th position, and ICICI Bank ($11bn) which has climbed two places to reach the ninth rank, while State Bank of India ($13.6bn) has also risen four places to hit the number six rank. 57 of the brands in the 2022 Top 75 have been in the ranking since 2018, while 19 have moved up the league table.

The top 75 listing features brands from a total of 23 categories, including 14 new brands across online gaming, education, apparel and real estate, underscoring the dynamism of India’s economy and its diversity. Key newcomers to the ranking include Vi (at #15 with $6.5bn) that formed from a merger between Vodafone and Idea, Byju’s (at #19: and $5.5bn), and Adani Gas (at #21 with $4,5bn).

Technology and banking brands account for over half of the total value. Six B2B tech brands and 11 consumer Tech brands contribute 35% to the total value of the ranking, reflecting India’s tech renaissance. Overall, B2B brands (tech and payments) are on average almost three times as valuable as B2C brands, reflecting the fact that many of the B2B brands play on the global stage while B2C are more focused on the domestic market. Insurance brands have also played a key role and performed well as the pandemic drove focus to the consumer’s need to protect life and health, while telecom brands also took full advantage of growth opportunities as everything moved online, from education to work to parties.

Kantar’s annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine financial data with extensive brand equity research. The Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands ranks the country’s brands that fulfil the following information requirements – the corporate parent is on an Indian stock exchange; it originated from India/ its corporate parent is on a recognised stock exchange; brand is privately owned, but financial statements are publicly available.

Rank Brand Category Brand Value 2022 (USD mil) 1 Tata Consultancy Services Business Solutions & Technology Providers 45,519 2 HDFC Bank Banks 32,747 3 Infosys Business Solutions & Technology Providers 29,223 4 Airtel Telecom Providers 17,448 5 Asian Paints Paints 15,350 6 State Bank of India Banks 13,631 7 LIC Insurance 12,387 8 Kotak Mahindra Bank Banks 11,905 9 ICICI Bank Banks 11,006 10 Jio Telecom Providers 10,707

