TCNS Clothing appoints Puneet Sewra as CMO

Women’s apparel company TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. has appointed Puneet Sewra as chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new role as the CMO of the company, Sewra will spearhead the overall brand management and strategy for the organisation. Moreover, he will be responsible for creating a stronger brand identity for each brand to ensure that it becomes the most loved brand by the consumer, the company said.

A seasoned marketer and brand builder, Sewra brings more than 17 years of marketing experience to lead consumer driven brands like Reebok (Adidas Group), TAG Heuer (LVMH swiss manufactures) and Lodha Group. Having worked across multiple sectors, Sewra has a deep understanding of premium as well as luxury consumer and a proven track record of building strong and engaging brands that resonate well with the consumer and evolve organisations into revenue generators, the company said in an official statement. “An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Sewra has witnessed and contributed to the growth of various retail businesses in the country and is responsible for many breakthrough marketing innovations,” it added further.

TCNS is India’s women’s branded apparel company and is the name behind the contemporary wear brand for women – W. The three TCNS Clothing brands – W, Aurelia and Wishful – offer a variety of fashion choices, ranging from ethnic to contemporary. The brand W has over 300 stores and Aurelia is available through more than 200 stores. The brands are also available through over 1,000 points of sale across 150 cities in India, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. In addition, the products are available through its own portals as well as marketplaces.

