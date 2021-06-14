TCM Sports Management appoints Sudip Roy as EVP – New Business

TCM holds exclusive ground rights across various cricket stadia in India and globally.

A full service sports marketing and management company TCM Sports Management has appointed Sudip Roy as EVP – New Business. In his new role, Roy will be responsible for developing revenue strategies for the new business verticals – Digital platforms, Branded content opportunities in sports, New IPs and Sports events, media partnership – agencies and media owners.

Sudip Roy is an accomplished business leader with over two decades of diversified experience across genres and verticals in the media industry, Basant Dhawan, CEO, TCM, said. “A keen planner with proven abilities in devising strategies to develop new business, enhance advertising revenues, expand networks and media sales for business excellence. He will play the lead role in developing the new revenue streams for TCM,” he added.

TCM holds exclusive ground rights across various cricket stadia in India and globally. Outside India TCM holds the exclusive naming, sponsorship, In stadia rights across New Zealand cricket, Cricket West Indies and Asia Cup tournaments (Asian Cricket Council). Besides this, TCM has on-ground partnerships with cricket boards of South Africa, Bangladesh, England and Australia. For Sudip Roy, with advertising/ground sponsorship rights across different state associations and various International boards, TCM is also poised for growth in the new business verticals which includes digital media sales, news IP’s and tournaments in India, branded content opportunities. “It’s been an exciting journey for me in the broadcast industry so far, and I look forward to working with the team to develop and lead the sponsorship and revenue strategies for the TCM’s new Business verticals,” Roy stated.

Roy comes with an experience of over two decades in sales and marketing roles, with specific emphasis towards strategic planning, business development, advertising sales and customer relationship management, across leading media houses. Prior to joining TCM, he was executive vice president with Network 18 Media and Investments Ltd., where he headed the revenue function of Hindi cluster during different phases of his six year tenure. Before Network 18, Roy worked with Neo sports and Neo Prime channels as senior vice president and revenue head. He also worked in various leadership positions at ABP News Network for 8 years and Zee Network for seven years.

Read Also: Shyam Steel India becomes the official partner of ICC World Test Championship Final

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook