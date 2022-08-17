TBWA\India partners with TVS Motor Company to launch the Ronin

TVS Motor Company has appointed TBWA\India to be their agency partner to help deliver a product driven by progressive thinking and innovative creativity. TVS Motor has unveiled their new motorcycle model TVS RONIN, marking its entry foray into the premium lifestyle segment.

According to Govind Pandey, chief executive officer, TBWA\India, TVS is to be commended for creatively adapting their approach to their core product to capture a new audience and set a new tone for the motorcycle category. “With many firsts in the mix, there was a lot riding on this launch. The team’s focus was razor sharp on the consumer; defining and re-defining the brand’s personality and positioning until it was just right,” he added.

As per the company, TVS Motor Company is highly recognised and regarded within the sports bike segment and was looking to expand its brand portfolio. TVS identified that there are the new-age consumers who are still looking for motorcycles that don’t stereotype them. The launch of TVS RONIN is challenging norms – the new bike on the block reflects the ambitions and motivations of this new audience that seeks to ride the way they want, Vimal Sumbly, head business – premium, TVS Motor Company, said. “Across the world, we’re seeing a shift in preference towards motorcycles that are more approachable, more suitable for daily life, more versatile, and yet impart a distinct personality and style to the rider. The TVS Ronin represents this new direction for the motorcycle rider of today. It’s not just new for us, it’s new for the world of motorcycling. And we wanted to partner with TBWA, the disruption company, for a new way of communication for the Ronin,” he added.

TVS Ronin claims to be a motorcycle that compliments the new aspirational code of motorcycling for the new-age individual. A premium motorcycle that refuses to follow a script. A type. A genre. Instead, it captures the essence of what a motorcycle has always been, and what it will become.

TBWA India has expertise in the automobile industry, Vikas Sikka, deputy general manager – marketing. “We wanted partners who knew how to disrupt all the category stereotypes and come back with communication that would be innovative and clutter breaking. With the launch, this is just the start of our partnership, and we look forward to Ronin’s success,” he added.

