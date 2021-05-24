TBWA\India partners with Dixcy Textiles

TBWA will help the brand create a compelling identity and voice that resonates with the customers

Creative agency TBWA\India has partnered with Dixcy Textiles, to establish a distinctive brand voice and manage the creative portfolio for its brand, Dixcy Scott. “With the revamped product line, Dixcy was looking for an agency partner to align the brand positioning of Dixcy Scott with their new vision and direction. The Indian innerwear category is highly competitive yet similar in messaging. We are thrilled Dixcy has entrusted TBWA\India to partner with them on this journey and create a bold and distinct new space for the brand. We both see this as a fantastic opportunity to do some lovely breakthrough work for the brand,” Govind Pandey, chief executive officer, TBWA\India, said.

Backed by Advent International since 2017, a private equity firm, Dixcy Textiles Private Limited is a market name in innerwear with a vision to provide high-quality products at competitive prices through brands like Dixcy Scott, Josh, Uno and Slimz. “We are happy to partner with TBWA\India on our journey to meet our vision for the Dixcy Scott brand. We see significant opportunities for growth, and we are confident that TBWA will help us create a compelling identity and voice for the brand that resonates with our customers. We welcome TBWA\India onboard and look forward to working with them,” Zoher Kapuswala, head – marketing, Dixcy Textiles, added.

TBWA creates disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. The company’s collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries and also includes brands such as AUDITOIRE, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include names such as adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald’s, Michelin, Nissan, and Singapore Airlines.

