TBWA\India launches new data practice Weapon

TBWA\India has launched Weapon – the data practice designed to solve key growth problems and challenges CEOs grapple with. Weapon will bring disruption with a mix of creativity and data to solve the growth, profitability and efficiency challenges of today’s organisation in an increasingly complex and ever-changing business landscape.

Vishwajit Vyas joins TBWA\India as head of Weapon, with immediate effect. He will be responsible for developing and delivering TBWA\India’s data strategy, while working closely with the global collective, leveraging TBWA’s capabilities to implement intelligence, which will continue to shape its clients’ thinking and execution across the marketing and advertising value chain.

“TBWA is on a continuous journey to find new avenues through which we can deliver disruptive growth for our clients. Weapon is our way to be strategic partners to our clients throughout the value chain,” Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India, said. “Our deep consumer focus, cultural creative design – now combined with our expertise in

data-led insights and execution – is critical in framing and answering the key growth questions that every CEO has.”

Vyas comes with experience at high growth startups, and has led large teams for clients across tech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, retail, and consumer packaged goods. He joins from Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation company. Prior to this, he spent five years working at Mu Sigma, the big data analytics and decision sciences company, across many roles spanning delivery, product and strategy, and the founder’s office.

“The CEO is faced with a multitude of factors that are affecting brand performance and growth. The ever-changing customer needs and behaviours across channels have necessitated the use of data in creative and meaningful ways. At the same time, the need for a nuanced understanding of the customer and the market is ever present.

Weapon is an opportunity to become a trusted partner of the CEO, helping them articulate the problem, define it with data, design a solution, and finally execute it efficiently at a tactical level,” Vyas added.

