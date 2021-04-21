TBWA\India appoints Satish Krishnamurthy as chief strategy officer

Before joining TBWAIndia, Krishnamurthy was head of strategy at Sideways Consulting

TBWA\India has announced the appointment of Satish Krishnamurthy as the chief strategy officer, with immediate effect. Krishnamurthy steps into the role previously held by Subramanian Krishnan who is taking on a part time consulting role with the agency.

Before joining TBWA\India, Krishnamurthy was head of strategy at Sideways Consulting based out of Mumbai. At Sideways Consulting, he was instrumental in driving interventions across the entire customer journey. He has impacted brand results across service design, product design, strategic consulting, advertising and experience design.

With 20 years of international strategic experience, Krishnamurthy has worked at coveted agencies on Madison Avenue including Mad Dogs & Englishman, Naked Communications and TBWA\Chiat\Day New York. He has also led brand strategy and communication planning for clients such as Google, Flipkart, Coca Cola, Nokia, J&J, Kia Motors, Procter & Gamble, Disney India.

Krishnamurthy is a leading strategist in India with global stature and knows how brands drive businesses growth in these times, Govind Pandey, chief executive officer, TBWA\India, said. “We are delighted to have him on board as the agency is transforming and further evolving its operating system to DisruptionX. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Subramanian for his commitment and passion to drive our businesses forward and are delighted we will continue to benefit from his experience as he continues with the agency as a consultant and mentor,” he added further.

“Consumers don’t break down online and offline separately, it’s all an integrated experience for them. We have to create strategy to consider all moments of truth where consumer friction exists. If we build for the entire experience, we can deliver disproportionate outcomes for the clients. I’m looking forward to returning to TBWA, their methodology and philosophy of Disruption is something I’ve valued since I first joined the Collective in NY in 2005,” Krishnamurthy stated.

