TBWA\INDIA appoints Amit Kerke as the chief strategy officer

TBWA\ INDIA has appointed Amit Kekre to the role of chief strategy officer, with immediate effect. In his new role, Kekre will be replacing Satish Krishnamurthy. Kekre is a leader and a strategist, Govind Pandey, chief executive officer, TBWA\India, said. “His ambition to discover and understand goes well beyond the books, tools and processes. He will be responsible for developing and executing an elevated strategic approach across our planning department, while working closely with the agency’s portfolio of brands,” he said.

With 23 years of industry experience, Kekre has worked with agencies across the world such as Lowe, JWT, Ogilvy, Grey, McCann in India, Malaysia and Australia. He has experience across categories such as FMCG, food and beverage, fashion and lifestyle, automotive, across a variety of countries and cultures, which go a long way in taking the collaborative partnership across planning, creative and business management, to the next level.

Previously, Kekre worked at DDB Mudra Group. He also led marketing, brand and business strategies for the group’s clients such as Diageo, Pepsi, Unilever, Future Group, Godrej, among others. Beyond leading business and brand strategy, he championed the group’s diversity agenda, and has been pivotal in establishing diversity as a key strategic growth capability for the group.

“We live in times when the question of growth cannot afford to be linear, it must be discontinuous. So must be the ways to achieve it, we need a fundamental shake up from comfort zones – of how we see our brands, our businesses, the consumers they serve and the world they (must) create. No better place than TBWA, the disruption company to make this happen,” Kekre added.

