TataSky Binge+ looks to add on more viewers; upgrade existing ones

Tata Sky Binge is bundling OTT apps together so that customers don't have to go and subscribe to platforms individually.

As more and more viewers pull the plug on TV, direct-to-home (DTH) players have started to roll out hybrid set-top boxes. TataSky Binge+ is one such product. The company claims that the USP resides in the fact that it aggregates content from the two mediums and places it together for the viewers. “What we have tried to do is create convenient content bundles which consumers can subscribe to. For instance, we have TataSky Binge Bundle which aggregates content from eight OTT apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5,” Anurag Kumar, chief communications officer, Tata Sky, said. Viewers can avail the subscription plan for Rs 299 per month. According to Kumar, the company is bundling OTT apps together so that customers don’t have to go and subscribe to platforms individually.

The company which had launched a campaign, post July to create brand awareness, claims to have seen a healthy uptake in the sales. When asked, the company refuted to divulge sales figures. Not to mention, TataSky which had initially launched the product at Rs 5,999 has further reduced the price to Rs 2,999. As per the firm, this has led to an increase in the sale of the product.

TataSky has already rolled out two marketing campaigns. Further, if a customer buys the product now then she gets six month of TataSky Binge Bundle free, “We plan to roll out two more campaigns this fiscal,” Kumar stated. The current campaign has been rolled out both on TV and digital. “We are currently advertising on the on-going season of the Indian Premier League ( IPL), Bigg Boss and KBC. TV has a good viewership so we are leveraging that. As for digital, we are using various OTT platforms for spreading brand awareness,” he elaborated.

Going forward, the company will focus on upgrading the current set of consumers to Binge+ besides focusing on upgrading the features of the set-top-boxes (STB).

