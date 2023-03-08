Tata’s Tetley calls out stereotypes through its #everyBodycan campaign

Tetley Green Tea Immune announced the launch of its new brand campaign #everyBODYcan. As per the company, the new campaign calls out stereotypes often associated with the fitness of a person based on their body type and tells a compelling story that focuses on challenging these stereotypes.

The film emphasises that you are more than your body type and the external appearance is not necessarily an indicator of your fitness. It encourages women to look beyond ‘surface-level’ fitness and embrace their body type while working on staying fit inside out.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Tetley’s new film is taking another step to help women realize their inner potential keeping the internal as well as external fitness in mind.

The Tetley film showcases slice-of-life moments when real relatable women of different ages and body types surprise the judging eyes of onlookers, on what they are capable of doing. Through the first-hand experience of several such women, the film leaves viewers empowered with the belief that they can also do lots more than what the people around may perceive that they are capable of. The film closes with a rousing battle cry for everyone whose capabilities have ever been doubted – “My Body Can, Your Body Can, Every Body Can” that challenges the stereotypes associated with various body types.

Talking about the film, Puneet Das, president – packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Tetley green tea advocates feeling fit vs. just ‘looking fit’. Through this latest campaign, we want to remind people that if somebody thinks your body doesn’t fit a perceived ‘ideal standard’ then you should not feel bad about it or let it affect your confidence. #everyBODYcan campaign encourages people to focus more on body positivity by breaking the stereotype that only outer appearance equals fitness and confidently embrace their body type with a focus on feeling fit from inside.”

Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer – Lowe Lintas said, “This isn’t another campaign for the team on either side. #everyBODYcan is an initiative by Tetley Green Tea that intends to change the way a particular body type is stereotyped by the society at large. While still standing true to the premise of fitness, #everyBODYcan says fitness goes beyond just the shape or size of a body. While this campaign should encourage more and more people to have such conversations, you’ll hopefully see this initiative get bigger and stronger in the coming time.”

