Tata Witron’s new film ‘Wise Little Birds’ raises awareness on social distancing amongst farmers

Wise Little Birds has been directed towards farmer community as they bounce back to work

While India is likely to move into a lockdown 4.0 with some sectors returning to normalcy through observing necessary precaution, Tata Witron, a brand of Global Wires India, launched a new film featuring ‘Wise Little Birds’ to raise awareness amongst the farmers on the importance of social distancing. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the film has been launched both in English and Hindi to convey the important message of keeping themselves safe amid the pandemic.

According to Anurag Pandey, chief of marketing and sales, Global Wires India, for the brand, the farming community has always been at the core of its retail segment and all the activities are pivoted around it. “Tata Wiron’s Wise Little Birds is yet another attempt to protect the ‘precious jewels’ of our nation. I hope this relevantly timed film acts as a constant reminder to the entire human fraternity in general to maintain safe social distance which is even more crucial now, with the economy trying to march back to normalcy,” he stated.

The challenge was to convince our planet’s most gregarious animal, humans to restrict their natural behaviour, Arjun Mukherjee, ECD and VP, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata said. “We took it on and imagined the current world situation from the lens of another specie who are famed to ‘flock together’. If they can stay apart, why can’t we?” he added.

