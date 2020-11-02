Tata Water Plus ropes in Tilt Brand Solutions as strategic and creative partner

Tilt Brand Solutions offers brands and businesses services in consulting, communication, content creation and content production

Tata Water Plus has on boarded brand and communication consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions in its endeavour to strengthen its foothold in the country. A full-service mandate, the consultancy will drive and manage strategy and creative both online and offline for the brand.

In an otherwise product parity market, we believe that Tata Water Plus truly has the potential to refresh the way the category is being perceived and consumed, KS Kuttiah, VP marketing, Nourishco Beverages, said. “We are glad to have gotten onboard Tilt Brand Solutions as our strategic and creative partners. Their competency in contemporary strategizing and storytelling makes them perfect partners for what is required for a brand like Tata Water Plus,” he added further on the association.

With changing priorities of Indians towards health and wellness, our partnership could not have come at a better time, Rajiv Chatterjee, chief business officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, said. “We are convinced in Tata Water Plus’s rightful ambition to grow and lead this market, as also in our ability to bring to bear on this journey, our competencies in data analytics, understanding culture and great storytelling,” he stated.

Launched in August 2018, Tilt Brand Solutions offers brands and businesses services in consulting, communication, content creation and content production. The Tilt team has experience across advertising, marketing, data analytics, content creation, behavioral science, storytelling, studio production, digital, media, qualitative research and consumer advocacy. The company has partnered with some of the names such as Ace23, Dream11, Flipkart, Fossil, Google, GoDaddy, GSK, Livspace, Marico, Microsoft, MX Player, Reckitt Benckiser, Revolt, RPG, Scripbox, Swiggy, UpGrad, Hindustan Unilever, Viacom18, among others.

